T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CFO Peter Osvaldik Sells 20,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $3,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,041 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,892,000 after acquiring an additional 482,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

