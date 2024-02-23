T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Simmons Bank increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $110.90 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

