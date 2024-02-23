Taglich Brothers Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Taglich Brothers in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Cosmos Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.
Cosmos Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Cosmos Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.
Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 31.48% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cosmos Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cosmos Health in the third quarter worth $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health in the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cosmos Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
Cosmos Health Company Profile
Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.
