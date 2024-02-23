Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.