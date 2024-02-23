TD Securities Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$41.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.17.
IGM Financial Price Performance
IGM Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.