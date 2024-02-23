TD Securities Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$41.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$36.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 20.77. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$30.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

