TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Issues Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.78.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FTI. BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.