TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $28.00 at TD Cowen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s current price.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.16.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

