Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 221,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,290. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 117,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after buying an additional 206,561 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

