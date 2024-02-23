TEGNA Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

TEGNA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 743,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

