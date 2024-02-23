Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.73

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 1785482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

