Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

Shares of TFX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.03. The stock had a trading volume of 122,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,210. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.39 and a 200 day moving average of $223.34. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,950 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

