Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 469,546 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $20,094,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
