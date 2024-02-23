Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

