Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Evercore ISI

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Terex has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 84,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

