Terra 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23.31 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $440.87 million and approximately $23.31 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001252 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001070 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 666,645,864 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

