Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $194.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,744,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,704,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $619.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

