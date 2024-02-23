Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,032,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 115,765 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,804,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $178.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $181.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $149,055.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,401 shares of company stock worth $10,398,184. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.