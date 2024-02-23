Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Textainer Group stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

About Textainer Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Textainer Group by 279.5% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 128.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Articles

