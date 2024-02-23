Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Textainer Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Textainer Group stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $49.93.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
