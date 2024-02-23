TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 470.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.66.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

In other news, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $99,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,142.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TFS Financial news, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $210,926.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $99,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,142.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,189 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

