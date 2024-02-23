Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0527 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance
TUFBY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Thai Union Group Public has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.94.
About Thai Union Group Public
