The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 211,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,933. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

