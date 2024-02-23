The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.