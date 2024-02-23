The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

