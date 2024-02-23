The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $34.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

TRIP stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

