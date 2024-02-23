The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $41.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America raised Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.88.

VNT stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

