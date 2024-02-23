The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stake Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 39,950,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 764,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 456,600 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 861,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 117,931 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 76.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

