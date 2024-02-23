The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) President Edward C. Coppola Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAC

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.