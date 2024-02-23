The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.74. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $99.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $99.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

