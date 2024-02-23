TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.04.

TPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TPG stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,798.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TPG by 492.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 61,102 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in TPG by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TPG by 38.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in TPG by 21.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in TPG by 9.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

