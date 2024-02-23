Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $118.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $120.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

