Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of GWRE opened at $118.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $120.71.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.