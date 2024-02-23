Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,457 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $47,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 76,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $282.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $283.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

