TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CFO Sells $6,780,150.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,198.62. 49,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,341. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,061.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $951.30.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
