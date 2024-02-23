TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 9,381 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05.

On Tuesday, January 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15.

On Friday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,192.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,061.49 and a 200 day moving average of $951.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,195.47.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

