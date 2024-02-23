TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of TransDigm Group worth $435,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,192.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,061.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $951.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,195.47.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,443 shares of company stock worth $106,734,971. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

