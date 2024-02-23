TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of TransUnion worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TRU opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.