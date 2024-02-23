Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.86

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $8.15. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 86,246 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $610.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 847,685 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.