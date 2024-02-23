TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

THS stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 28.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 27.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,135 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

