Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives $62.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several brokerages have commented on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,511.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,511.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,408. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $414,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

