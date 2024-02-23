Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $19.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

