Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT) Plans GBX 0.10 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Troy Income & Growth Stock Performance
Shares of TIGT opened at GBX 70.21 ($0.88) on Friday. Troy Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 74 ($0.93). The stock has a market cap of £163.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.38.
Troy Income & Growth Company Profile
