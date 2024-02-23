Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $106,738.94 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

