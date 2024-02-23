Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.89.

Twilio stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.41. Twilio has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,024,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 143,020 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 242,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after buying an additional 69,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

