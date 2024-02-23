Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Read Our Latest Report on TSN

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.