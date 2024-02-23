U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Director John P. Brogan Sells 3,000 Shares

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

U-Haul Stock Performance

UHAL stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul Holding has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in U-Haul by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in U-Haul by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U-Haul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U-Haul

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.