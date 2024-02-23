U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205,255 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 30,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 133,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $219,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,212,000 after buying an additional 1,388,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

