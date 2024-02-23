UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading 4.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $203.61 and last traded at $203.32. 34,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 55,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.81.

The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $166.42.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

