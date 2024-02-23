UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

PATH opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 766,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,520. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

