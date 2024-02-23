United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Critical Survey

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancshares and Pathward Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $54.58 million 1.06 $8.61 million $2.80 6.77 Pathward Financial $715.33 million 1.82 $163.62 million $6.09 8.41

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Bancshares and Pathward Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pathward Financial has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.02%. Given Pathward Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 15.77% 11.85% 0.90% Pathward Financial 22.22% 24.97% 2.29%

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. United Bancshares pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathward Financial pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats United Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It also operates full service banking centers and loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

