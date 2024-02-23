United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

