UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Plans $1.88 Quarterly Dividend

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.88 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $31.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $526.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.67 and its 200 day moving average is $518.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

